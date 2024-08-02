Walleye catch limit increased to 2 on Mille Lacs

A regulation later this month will change how many walleye anglers can harvest this fall at Mille Lacs Lake.

Starting on Aug. 16, anglers will be able to harvest up to two walleyes on Mille Lacs Lake through Nov. 30. Both fish can be 18-20 inches in length, or one can be 18-20 inches while the other must be longer than 28 inches.

The originally planned regulation for August 16 would have allowed anglers to keep one fish 21 to 23 inches or longer than 28 inches.

That changed, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries section manager Brad Parsons, due to the windy and rainy weather in the state.

“With high angler catch rates last fall, we opted for setting conservative fishing regulations this season because we expected high catch rates to continue,” Parsons explained. “Indeed, fishing was great for the first two months of the season. But with the catch-and-release regulation and windy and rainy weather, far fewer people than expected fished Mille Lacs so far this season, creating room for more harvest.”

As of July 15, the Minnesota DNR says state-licensed anglers had harvested about 26% of their allowed walleye take.

Population surveys suggest that Mille Lacs currently has relatively high numbers of walleye 18-20 inches in length. Parson hopes Angler will capitalize on the restrictions being relaxed.

“We hope that anglers come out and take advantage of this opportunity to fish walleye on Mille Lacs,” Parsons said. “Anglers have advocated for relaxing walleye regulations to increase harvest opportunity when conditions allow, and this is one of those times.”

Complete regulations on Millie Lacs Lake fishing restrictions can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.