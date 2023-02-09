Walgreens to close north Minneapolis location

A company spokesperson has confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the Walgreens located on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis will close later this month.

Kris Lathan, the company’s spokesperson, says the closure will take effect on Feb. 22, 2023.

Anyone who uses the store’s pharmacy will automatically be transferred to a store located at 4100 West Broadway Avenue in Robbinsdale, according to Lathan, who added patients won’t need to take any action.

Lathan says, as the company expands as a health care leader, it is “focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations.”

According to Lathan, several factors were taken into account as to why the company decided to close the location, including “dynamics of the local market, changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers and more.”

The company also has locations in the Northeast, Downtown, Uptown, Cedar-Isles-Dean, Kenny, Hiawatha, Northrop, Lyndale and Longfellow neighborhoods, as well as at the University of Minnesota.

Walgreens is the second business in north Minneapolis to confirm a closure happening this month. As previously reported, ALDI is closing its store on Penn Avenue this Sunday, leaving the area a food desert.

After ALDI closes, there will be only two major grocery stores left in north Minneapolis — an area that serves more than 70,000 residents.