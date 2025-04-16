Waite Park police identify those killed Saturday in apparent murder-suicide
Police in Waite Park are sharing new details in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:12 p.m., two Waite Park police officers were responding to an unrelated incident in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they heard gunshots across the street.
After reporting the gunshots to the Stearns County Dispatch, police said two children, ages 5 and 8, ran outside saying a shooting had occured.
Once the children were secured in a squad car, police said the officers went inside the home and found two dead adults.
The police department said the two were identified as 36-year-old Janet Vercruysse and 29-year-old Demico Elyea-Goss.
According to police, an autopsy revealed that Vercruysse had been shot multiple times, while Elyea-Goss appeared to have taken his own life, shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- STANDPOINT(formerly the Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project) at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.