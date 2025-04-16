Waite Park police identify those killed Saturday in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Waite Park are sharing new details in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:12 p.m., two Waite Park police officers were responding to an unrelated incident in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they heard gunshots across the street.

After reporting the gunshots to the Stearns County Dispatch, police said two children, ages 5 and 8, ran outside saying a shooting had occured.

Once the children were secured in a squad car, police said the officers went inside the home and found two dead adults.

The police department said the two were identified as 36-year-old Janet Vercruysse and 29-year-old Demico Elyea-Goss.

According to police, an autopsy revealed that Vercruysse had been shot multiple times, while Elyea-Goss appeared to have taken his own life, shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide.