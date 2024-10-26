Wadena women killed in Cass County crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed that a 31-year-old woman was killed Friday morning after being involved in a car accident.

A crash report from the State Patrol states the crash occurred on Highway 210 in Cass County just before 11 a.m.

There, a 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo was exiting Scearcyville Road Southwest onto the eastbound lane of Highway 210.

In the Westbound lane of Highway 210, a 2024 Hyundai Elantra made contact with the Chevy, sending both vehicles into the south ditch of Highway 210.

The driver and only occupant of the Hyundai, a 56-year-old woman from Motley, received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

However, the lone occupant of the Chevy, listed as a 31-year-old woman from Wadena, received fatal injuries and died. Her identity is expected to be released by the State Patrol at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash involved a driver who was not restrained by a seatbelt and stated the woman from Motley had been wearing one during the crash.