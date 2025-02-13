Vote to keep options open at George Floyd Square draws frustration: ‘We want to move forward’

Minneapolis City Council members on Thursday voted to continue exploring its options for George Floyd Square, including a possible pedestrian mall at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The vote put a city-recommended concept plan for a “flexible-open layout” on ice — likely setting construction on the project back until at least next year — while asking for further study on a pedestrian plaza.

Council Member Andrea Jenkins, whose ward covers most of George Floyd Square, expressed frustration that the city wasn’t moving forward with a final plan after four and a half years of community engagement and millions of taxpayer dollars spent.

“I’ve been working at the intersection of 38th and Chicago for the past 25 years redeveloping this intersection, and I can tell you, flat out, that no one is desirous of a pedestrian mall,” Jenkins said. “… Those concepts have been discussed, and people have overwhelmingly said, ‘We want to move forward with the city’s layout.'”

A survey of 20 business owners near George Floyd Square returned zero support for pedestrianization of the intersection. Those options included a full pedestrian mall on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue and a cul-de-sac that would have cut off traffic.

The “flexible-open” plan that had the backing of the city’s Public Works Department would expand boulevard green space and include traffic-calming features such as chicanes and a roundabout. City officials say the recommended layout is designed to be closed to traffic for special events.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined Jenkins’ call to move forward and referenced a state law that requires at least 50% of adjacent property owners to be on board with the development of a pedestrian plaza.

“It’s time to move forward, and these repeated delays are unacceptable,” Frey said in a statement. “Residents and businesses in the area have told us time and again that they want action, and this vote stalls the progress yet again. While the delay is frustrating, we won’t be deterred in our efforts to deliver this for the community.”

Council Member Katie Cashman — who supported the push for a pedestrian mall — said she did not anticipate Thursday’s action to delay the People’s Way project also being developed at the intersection.

“By doing this today, we are listening to community members who continue to reach out about trying pedestrianization to the greatest extent possible,” Cashman said. “This gives our options — both the ‘open-flexible’ and pedestrian plaza — fair chances and ensures that the concept layout we end up approving has been thoroughly explored and considered.”