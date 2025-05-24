Virus impacting Minnesota turkeys results in estimated $112 million loss

New challenges are being presented for Minnesota turkey growers.

A viral upper respiratory disease called Avian Metapneumovirus (aMPV) resulted in the loss of more than 2.2 million turkeys last year, according to the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.

That number translates to an estimated $112 million in lost sales.

“The emergence of aMPV has created a new layer of economic uncertainty for our growers,” said Jake Vlaminck, president of MTGA. “Unlike HPAI, aMPV is not a reportable disease, meaning farmers are left without financial safeguards to recoup devastating losses. This report re-emphasizes the urgent need for indemnity program support from federal partners.”

Turkey growers just started using a new vaccine from Europe, and they hope their losses won’t be as bad this year.

Minnesota is the nation’s top turkey-producing state.