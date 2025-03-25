Vikings help launch Minnesota’s first-ever high school girls’ flag football league

The state of Minnesota will see its first-ever high school girls’ flag football league thanks to a partnership between the Vikings and 51 Minnesota schools.

The announcement comes less than a year after the Vikings piloted a high school program in

2024, completing a 12-game regular season with four teams.

The Vikings say the program was a success and that they are now moving forward with $600,000 to support the league, which is expected to begin on April 27.

Each week, teams will compete in doubleheader matchups leading up to the playoffs.

Post-season games will take place at select high schools, while the state championship will be held at TCO Stadium in Eagan on June 9.

“This is an exciting time for women’s and girls’ flag football in Minnesota,” said Vikings Vice President of Social Impact Brett Taber. “Since testing the pilot league in 2024, interest in girls’ flag football has increased dramatically at the high school level, and to see such a high number of schools participate this year is a tremendous sign for future growth. We take pride in our role of creating opportunities and empowering young women to compete in this sport.”

A full list of schools participating this season can be found below:

The Vikings will host a media day for the League on Sunday, with nearly 40 participating teams at the indoor field house at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.