Vikings continue to bolster defense, sign DT Javon Hargrave, DB Tavierre Thomas

The Minnesota Vikings are continuing their flurry of free agency moves by adding two more members to their defense.

On Wednesday, the team confirmed that they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Javon Hargrave.

The South Carolina State alumni was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career there. Hargrave then played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2020-22 before joining the San Francisco 49ers for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Throughout 130 games played, Hargrave has totaled 45.5 sacks, 380 tackles, 55 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles (one of which was returned for a touchdown).

In addition, the Vikings also announced that they signed defensive back Tavierre Thomas, who has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas has recorded two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles, six passes defended and 239 tackles in 98 total games.

Adding more pieces.



The #Vikings have agreed to terms with DB Tavierre Thomas.



📰: https://t.co/tbzozPFxON pic.twitter.com/mgk081BBNX — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 12, 2025

Click here for an up-to-date tracker of every move made by the Vikings during free agency.