Vikings agree to terms with WR Rondale Moore on 1-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings have added more depth to their wide receiver room.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they signed Rondale Moore to a one-year deal.

Moore was drafted out of Purdue by the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent three seasons and racked up 135 catches, 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games. He also rushed for 249 yards and one touchdown in that time.

He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in March 2024 but missed the entire season after suffering an injury during practice.

