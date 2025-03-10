Vikings agree to terms with punter Ryan Wright

The Vikings are keeping one of the key members of their core specialist group around.

The team announced on Monday that they agreed to terms with punter Ryan Wright, who has been with the team for the past three seasons.

He was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane after the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his career, Wright has appeared in 51 games and has punted 188 times, averaging 47.6 yards per punt. He has also downed 76 punts inside the 20.