Vikings add to offensive line, agree to terms with Justin Skule

The Vikings are continuing to add to their offensive line in free agency.

On Thursday, the team announced that they agreed to terms with offensive tackle Justin Skule.

Skule was drafted out of Vanderbilt by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, where he spent two seasons before going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2022-2024. He has started a total of 66 games in his career.

The signing comes after the Vikings already added fellow offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, who both came over from the Indianapolis Colts.

Also, on Thursday, the team traded offensive lineman Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round 2026 draft pick.

