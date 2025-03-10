Vikings add depth to the secondary, sign Isaiah Rodgers to 2-year deal

The Vikings have added some depth to their secondary as free agency continues across the NFL.

On Monday, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers reached an agreement with the team on a two-year deal.

Rodgers spent last season on the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles after spending the first three years of his career on the Indianapolis Colts. He did not play in the 2023 season due to a violation of the league gambling policy.

Over the course of 60 games, Rodgers has totaled three interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 14 passes defended and 116 total tackles.

Click here to keep track of every move made by the Vikings during free agency.