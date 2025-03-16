Vikings acquire RB Jordan Mason in trade with 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings have struck a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire running back Jordan Mason.

According to ESPN, the Vikings will also receive the 187th pick in this year’s draft and send a 2026 sixth-round pick and the 160th pick in this year’s draft to the 49ers.

The Georgia Tech alum has played in 45 games over the last three seasons for the 49ers, totaling 1,253 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mason will join a Vikings running back room that includes newly-re-signed Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler and Zavier Scott.

