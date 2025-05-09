VIEWER VIDEO: Baby ducks rescued from St. Michael storm drain

Some good Samaritans put on their animal rescue vests this week to help reunite some ducks with their mother.

In a video sent to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Lisa Towns captured the moment Rick Mendez was able to get the storm drain uncovered and head down where the ducks were around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

It appears that the ducklings had fallen through the storm grate when attempting to cross the street near 5th Street and Birch Avenue.

Unfortunately, Mendez said one of the chicks did not survive the fall, but he was able to place the remaining 11 ducklings in a bucket and safely lift them back up to the surface.

A Wright County Sheriff’s deputy then took the bucket across the street, where the mother was waiting, and flew back to her ducklings to be reunited.

Towns told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that one of the rescued ducks had an injured leg and was taken to a rehab center in Roseville for recovery.