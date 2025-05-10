VIEWER PHOTOS: Eagle drops 18″ walleye onto vehicle, cracking windshield

With the fishing opener now in full effect, it should come as no surprise that Minnesotans are starting to reel in big catches, but this one was fairly unique.

According to Beth Borgen-Lindberg, she was in a vehicle driving north on Highway 169 when an 18-inch walleye suddenly landed on their windshield.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the windshield received some hefty damage.

Courtesy: Beth Borgen-Lindberg Courtesy: Beth Borgen-Lindberg

According to Borgen-Lindberg, an eagle had dropped the fish onto their windshield, providing them a unique trophy catch for the opener weekend, scoring the walleye without using any typical fishing gear.

While quite the catch, the DNR told Borgen-Lindberg they would need a special permit to keep it because walleye are out of season.

Still, she called it the “best catch of the opener weekend.”