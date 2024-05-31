Vietnam War-era vets sought for oral history project

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for Vietnam-era veterans to share their stories as the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War approaches.

The Vietnam War Commemoration Oral History Project collects and preserves video-recorded interviews of Vietnam veterans and their family members. The project aims to provide an opportunity for future generations to hear directly from veterans and better understand their experiences, thoughts, and feelings during their time in military service. Family members can also participate to help others understand how their family members’ service affected them.

Anyone that wants to learn more about the project can contact Bess Ellenson at bellensn@tunheim.com or by CLICKING HERE.