VIDEO: Car fire extinguished by firefighters in Woodbury

Video Courtesy: William Braun

A vehicle that caught fire Wednesday night was successfully put out by the Woodbury Fire Department.

According to William Braun, a viewer who sent a video of the fire to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a vehicle was spotted pulling up to a driveway in the 6200 block of Ridge Drive around 10:22 p.m. Minutes later, at 10:35 p.m., it caught on fire.

According to the Woodbury Fire Department, the fire was suppressed without it extending to other areas of the property.

The fire department did not state if anyone was injured, nor what may have caused the vehicle fire.