Victim of Plymouth homicide identified as 20-year-old

The man who was found dead after a shooting in Plymouth Saturday night has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 20-year-old Abraham Archie-Boy Barbly, from Brooklyn Center, was the man killed in the shooting. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Plymouth police say officers found Barbly dead after responding to the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

His death remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 763-509-5177.