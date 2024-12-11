Victim of fatal August shooting in south Minneapolis identified

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed in late August in south Minneapolis.

Travion Jacoa Jones, 35, of Ramsey died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Minneapolis police say Jones was found shot at the intersection of Lake Street and Park Avenue the night of Aug. 30. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment but died of his injuries.

Investigators believe an argument among a group of people escalated to gunfire. Two other men showed up at separate hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries that police say were likely from the same shooting that killed Jones.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.