Victim in Lakeville homicide identified

A man who was killed Saturday morning in Lakeville has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ahmed Ibrahim Cariif, 22, died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The Faribault man’s death was classified as a homicide.

As previously reported, Lakeville officers responded to a report of an altercation at the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 9800 217th Street West around 4 a.m. Saturday. They found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Despite medical aid, he died at the scene.

Authorities also arrested a 24-year-old man near the victim and recovered a firearm from the scene.

Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We’re shocked and saddened by this terrible tragedy, and our deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones. We’re in contact with them and have offered our full support, and we’re providing counseling resources to any employee needing additional care during this difficult time. We’re also cooperating with law enforcement to support their investigation.”

Last year, a man was charged with killing a pregnant woman at the same location.