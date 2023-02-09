Victim identified in fatal crash involving pedestrian in Brooklyn Park

A woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle over the weekend in Brooklyn Park has been identified as 44-year-old Angeles del Rocio Mejia Morales.

According to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Mejia Morales died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash at the intersection of Hampshire Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard.

Brooklyn Park police said the driver was cooperating with the investigation. Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash.