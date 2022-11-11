Veterans Day events, discounts and freebies

EVENTS:

Twin Cities:

-The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is back in-person this year hosting a breakfast with the Minnesota Commanders’ Task Force in Inver Grove Heights. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. More information about this event can be found here. A live stream of the event can be found here.

-The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Veteran’s Day celebration and prayer breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

-N1 Motion in Brooklyn Park is hosting a free workout ‘boot camp’ on Saturday, November 12 at 9 a.m.

-The University of St. Thomas is hosting a Restorative Justice event for veterans starting at 4 p.m.

-North St. Paul is having a program at Veteran’s Park beginning at 11 a.m.

River Falls:

-The American Legion in River Falls, Wisconsin is hosting a Veteran’s Day blood drive.

St. Cloud:

-The city is hosting a parade starting at 11 a.m. It begins at the library and ends at River’s Edge Convention Center.

Wilmar:

-The Willmar City Auditorium is hosting a display with over 7,000 military items from the Civil War through the modern day. The display is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A program will be held at 7:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Discounts and Freebies:

–Dunkin’ is offering all active duty and retired service members a free doughnut.

–Applebee’s is giving active duty military and veterans a free meal.

-Veterans and active duty service members can also receive a free meal at Chili’s.

–Denny’s is offering veterans and active duty service members a free Grand Slam breakfast.

–Little Caesars is giving veterans and active duty service members a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo at participating locations.

–Sport Clips is giving free haircuts to active duty and retired military.

–Target is giving military veterans and families a discount for Veterans Day.

-Home improvement stores Lowe’s and The Home Depot are offering veterans and military discounts.

–Cabella’s is giving a discount to active and retired military and first responders.

–Sea Life aquarium at Mall of America is giving free admission to veterans and active duty military.

More resources for veterans can be found at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.

