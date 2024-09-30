Verizon: Engineers are working to identify, solve service issue

Verizon customers across the country are experiencing an outage on Monday.

An online outage map provided by Downdetector shows reports made by customers regarding Verizon service issues in almost every state during the past 24 hours.

On social media, the company said it is “aware of an issue impacting service for some customers.” The statement went on to say the company’s engineers “are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Verizon for an estimate as to when service will fully return to all customers but didn’t receive a time in the company’s response, which was the same statement as the one provided on social media.