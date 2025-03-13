Vehicle fleeing authorities crashes through fence and into vehicle during pursuit, suspect arrested

Authorities report that a man has been arrested after driving through multiple yards and crashing into another vehicle in an attempt to avoid a traffic stop.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, a state trooper attempted to stop a GMC Yukon for a traffic violation near westbound Interstate 94 and Dowling Avenue in Minneapolis.

The vehicle reportedly sped up when it saw the trooper, starting a chase that led into Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department, who assisted in the vehicle pursuit, said the Yukon drove through multiple yards and fences on the north, northwest and east sides of the city before leaving the area.

In addition to driving through yards, the State Patrol said the driver also collided with an unoccupied vehicle during their pursuit.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the city of St. Micahel, where the driver attempted to run away and was apprehended.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the driver as Anthony Stiller from Waverly; he remains under arrest at a hospital as the investigation continues.