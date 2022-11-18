Vehicle damages Crystal home during overnight crash

Police are looking into an overnight crash that involved a Crystal home.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Friday morning on Maryland Avenue near 54th Avenue.

A vehicle took out part of the front of the home and also damaged a window, before crews pulled it away.

Police said nobody was hurt and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Fortunately, police say the homeowner was asleep in a back bedroom, away from the area of the home the car impacted.