Vehicle crashes into Tonka Pizza

Tonka Pizza is boarded up Thursday after a vehicle went through the business.

Tonka Pizza in Minnetonka is boarded up Thursday after city officials say a vehicle crashed into the building.

A large hole can be seen in front of the business, located on the 14000 block of Excelsior Boulevard. It isn’t clear what caused Wednesday’s crash, or if anyone was hurt.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out for additional details and will update this article as information becomes available.