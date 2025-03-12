Vehicle crashes into St. Cloud apartment building, lodges between elevator shafts

No one was injured Monday after a vehicle crashed through the front lobby of a St. Cloud Apartment building.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers were called to The Highlands Apartments on 27th Street Southeast for a report of a vehicle driving into a building.

When officers arrived, they found that a vehicle had gone through the front door of the building, through the front lobby, and had become lodged between two elevator shafts.

Courtesy: St. Cloud Police Department

Luckily, no one, including the driver, was injured during the incident.

The 20-year-old male driver, a resident of the apartment, was cited for failing to drive with due care and driving without a valid license.

Residents were allowed to remain in the apartment.