Vehicle crashes into St. Cloud apartment building, lodges between elevator shafts
No one was injured Monday after a vehicle crashed through the front lobby of a St. Cloud Apartment building.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers were called to The Highlands Apartments on 27th Street Southeast for a report of a vehicle driving into a building.
When officers arrived, they found that a vehicle had gone through the front door of the building, through the front lobby, and had become lodged between two elevator shafts.
Luckily, no one, including the driver, was injured during the incident.
The 20-year-old male driver, a resident of the apartment, was cited for failing to drive with due care and driving without a valid license.
Residents were allowed to remain in the apartment.