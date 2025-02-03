Vandalism, warm weather cause Delano’s Ice Palace to close until Thursday

Organizers of the Ice Palace in Delano say the attraction will be closed for a few days due to the combination of weekend vandalism and warm weather.

A social media post made on the attraction’s page says the vandalism happened late Saturday, and due to the damage and Sunday’s warm temperatures, the Ice Palace will be closed for a few days in order for repairs to be made.

As of this publishing, the Ice Palace will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 6. Team members say the Palace will be growing due to the colder temperatures expected this week.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority, which currently calls for temperatures to be in the teens or 20s for the rest of the week.