Vandal cuts down healthy trees with chainsaw in Minneapolis park

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says someone vandalized trees near Cedar Point Beach.

They say someone illegally cut down trees near Cedar Lake Road and West Franklin Avenue next to the walking and biking paths sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Park Board says someone cut down about five healthy and maturing burr and basswood trees using a chainsaw. Other trees were also damaged.

If you saw anyone using a chainsaw, cutting down trees or any other suspicious activity in that time period, call Investigator John Archer with Minneapolis Park Police at 612-230-6550.