Valentine’s Day cards sought for hospitalized veterans

This week, the Minneapolis VA is inviting the community to thank our veterans by volunteering or sending a Valentine’s Day card.

Staff at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis are distributing valentines to patients as part of National Salute to Veterans Patients week. CLICK HERE to learn more about the program and HERE to find a VA location near you.

Last fiscal year, the VA says more than 100 Valentine’s Day cards were sent to the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, and more than 2,600 volunteers and community organizations contributed to events and activities to recognize veterans in the hospital.

If you do send a card, you’re asked to not include confetti, glitter, scented markers, perfume, candy or other items inside/taped to the cards, personal photos or contact information.

If you’d like to send a card, donate, or volunteer, you can find more information on how to do so by CLICKING HERE. The address for cards is:

Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Voluntary/Community Resource Service (135)

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

55417