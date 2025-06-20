Vacant building in Minneapolis catches fire, no injuries reported

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews are investigating what caused a vacant building to catch fire Friday morning.

Just after midnight, the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at the 3000 block of 18th Avenue South. The home’s porch was on fire.

Crews needed to force entry into the building, cutting through boarded-up windows and removing plywood and steel mesh to get inside.

The fire was extinguished by 12:30 a.m., and investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire.