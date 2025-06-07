US Customs and Border Protection officer charged for allegedly possessing child pornography

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Minnetonka is facing charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Anthony John Crowley, 52, was in possession of material that contained “visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit content.”

“In recent months, we have seen a rash of agents, officers, and public officials engaging in crimes against children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. “Let there be no misunderstanding: the U.S. Attorney’s Office has zero tolerance for people in positions of trust and authority who abuse children. Zero.”

Crowley made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday and was ordered to remain in custody.