Uptown Cub Foods temporarily closed for repairs and ‘proactive measures’

A grocery store in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis will be closed for an unknown amount of time for renovations.

According to a paper taped onto the Cub Foods store on Lagoon Avenue, the store is closing to undergo repairs and other “proactive measures” inside.

While a reopening date was not given, the grocery store said it plans to return and be able to provide the “same high-quality and high-value experience that Cub customers have come to know and expect.”

For prescriptions, customers have had their files transferred to the Cub Pharmacy at 2850 26th Ave South in Minneapolis.

They also advise customers to visit the other store in St. Louis Park in addition to the aforementioned Minneapolis location.