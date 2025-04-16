Unresponsive man pulled from Basset Creek

An unresponsive man was pulled from Basset Creek Wednesday afternoon, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to a report of a man being face-down in the water at Basset Creek Park around 1:43 p.m. A 911 caller was able to pull the man out of the water and onto an embankment.

When crews got to the scene, they found the man unresponsive with “inadequate” breathing and began CPR. They also administered Narcan, fire officials said.

The man was loaded onto a rescue stokes basket and brought over railroad tracks, where an ambulance was waiting. He was then brought to the hospital, where his current condition is unknown.