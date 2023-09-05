Unrelated robbery, shooting in Minneapolis leave 3 injured Monday morning

Two separate incidents in Minneapolis led to three people being injured early Monday morning.

At around 1:36 a.m. Minneapolis police officers responded to reports of a robbery at 26th Avenue North and Girard Avenue North.

According to police, two men were found: one with non-life-threatening and one with potentially life-threatening stab wounds. Law enforcement provided medical aid until EMS arrived.

Preliminary information suggests the men were attacked during a robbery and the assaulter stole one of the men’s cars and drove away before officers arrived.

While at the scene of the robbery, a woman who had been shot in an unrelated incident came up to the officers asking for help.

The woman received medical aid from police until EMS arrived, when she was then transported to North Memorial Health Hospital for potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities then went to the 2200 block of 2nd Street North around 1:53 a.m. to investigate the shooting but didn’t find a scene. A vehicle from the scene was towed to an impound lot to be processed for evidence.

Early information indicates the woman was in her vehicle when another car with a group of unknown people pulled up next to her. One of the people pointed a gun at the woman and tried to carjack her vehicle.

When the woman refused, she was shot and then left the scene, according to law enforcement.

Both cases remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.