University of St. Thomas lets go of person who flew American flag upside-down
The University of St. Thomas says an American flag that was flying incorrectly was a mistake made by a security contractor who is no longer working with the university.
In a statement from the university, St. Thomas says early Wednesday morning the American flag outside its Minneapolis campus was seen flying upside-down by a St. Thomas public safety officer.
The safety officer reportedly corrected the issue and notified a third-party provider.
According to the university, the flag had been “mistakenly hung incorrectly” by a security contractor.
That contractor, according to the university, is no longer working with St. Thomas.
“The university sincerely apologizes for this mistake,” St. Thomas said in a statement Wednesday.