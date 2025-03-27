University of St. Thomas lets go of person who flew American flag upside-down

The University of St. Thomas says an American flag that was flying incorrectly was a mistake made by a security contractor who is no longer working with the university.

In a statement from the university, St. Thomas says early Wednesday morning the American flag outside its Minneapolis campus was seen flying upside-down by a St. Thomas public safety officer.

The safety officer reportedly corrected the issue and notified a third-party provider.

According to the university, the flag had been “mistakenly hung incorrectly” by a security contractor.

That contractor, according to the university, is no longer working with St. Thomas.

“The university sincerely apologizes for this mistake,” St. Thomas said in a statement Wednesday.