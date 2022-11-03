University of Minnesota service workers vote to ratify new contract

University of Minnesota service workers who are represented by local labor union Teamsters Local 320 voted to ratify their new contract. This was the highest turnout for a contract ratification vote by the group to date, the union said.

Teamsters Local 320 says it represents 1,500 workers throughout the University’s five campuses.

The new agreement is retroactive on July 1, 2022, and will expire June 30, 2025, the union said. The contract will include a $20/hour minimum starting wage for employees represented by the union, with 5 percent increases after the first year for the most tenured members.

The contract also ensures that all 12-month Teamster-represented employees in University Dining will be provided a minimum of 30 hours of work per week in the summer months, according to the union. Currently, the university only employs many of its dining workers for nine months of the year, leaving them with no summer income.

The contract also secures extended health care benefits, includes a seat for one Teamsters-represented employee on the Twin Cities Campus Sustainability Committee, adds Juneteenth as a paid holiday, and more, Teamsters Local 320 said.

“After months of hard bargaining and a strike authorization, we’re so excited to announce that we have ratified a new contract that will improve the working conditions of all UMN Teamsters and put more money in workers’ pockets. It wasn’t an easy process, but we remained strong throughout negotiations and stuck together, and that’s why we have this win today,” said S​​ara Parcells, a University of Minnesota Building and Grounds Worker, in a statement. “Service workers are the backbone of UMN. This incredible Teamsters contract will ensure that the University treats us like the essential workers we are. We look forward to continuing our essential work on campus and keeping UMN up and running for its students.”