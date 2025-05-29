University of Minnesota Raptor Center reports record number of babies

The University of Minnesota Raptor Center says it has never seen so many baby raptors being left in its care in all of its 50 years of operation.

So far in 2025, the University of Minnesota Raptor Center (UMRC) says it has had 79 raptor babies, a record.

The last time UMRC had a record-breaking year was 2022, which saw 52 babies admitted.

According to UMRC, their most frequent patients are great horned owls since they are the earliest owlets. Other species of owls and bald eagle chicks have been admitted as well.

So why are so many more chicks being taken in?

UMRC says they suspect a culmination of many factors, including the center taking in more raptors than before, which it says would contribute to more baby raptors coming in as well.

“Additionally, the frequent storms and high winds of this 2025 season have contributed to a higher number of babies taking a tumble from their nests,” UMRC said. “Great horned owls don’t build their own nests, instead opting to take up residence in other animals’ old and sometimes dilapidated nests.”

Finally, UMRC says education around raptors has increased, thanks in part to their own outreach programs. This great public awareness has led more people to know they can call UMRC to assist any baby raptor in need.