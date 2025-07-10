University of Minnesota eliminates nutrition outreach program amid federal SNAP cuts

A program dedicated to nutrition education for low-income residents across Minnesota is coming to an end after 35 years.

This week, the University of Minnesota Extension Service laid off all 60 of its full-time SNAP-Ed educators. The $7.2 million outreach program had worked with 700 partners, including clinics, day cares and food banks.

In a statement, the university attributed the cuts to the “One Big Beautiful Bill” signed into law last week.

One provision in that law eliminates the SNAP-Ed program nationwide, an educational component of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) that teaches SNAP recipients and youths about maintaining a healthy diet and staying physically fit.

The funding cuts take effect on Sept. 30.