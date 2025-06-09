Units at Public Storage building in Minneapolis damaged by fire, no injuries reported

No one was reported injured during a fire at a Public Storage building in Minneapolis during the overnight hours on Monday morning, however, multiple units were damaged from the flames and smoke.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to the five-story Public Storage building on 3rd Avenue North around 12:40 a.m. for a smoke and waterflow alarm.

When crews arrived, they found smoke on the fourth floor, as well as flames in three units they forced their way into. It took several hours and a second alarm for additional personnel and equipment, but flames were eventually put out.

Fans are being used to ventilate the smoke out of the building through the stairwell roof access doors.

As of this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.