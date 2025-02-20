UnitedHealthcare offering voluntary buyouts to employees

UnitedHealthcare is reportedly offering some employees voluntary buyouts.

In a statement to ABC News, a company spokesperson said the “voluntary option is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure our team is best positioned to meet the evolving needs of the people and customers we are honored to serve. We continue to grow our workforce and hire talent based on the needs of our business.” However, it is also seen as a cost-cutting effort in order to avoid future layoffs.

Andrew Witty, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group, said the company is “enhancing digital tools for consumers, harnessing data and using AI so they can find the best value care option and decide what is best for themselves and their families” during last month’s earnings call.

In that same call, UnitedHealth Group reported record revenues of $400.3 billion last year, while saying it expects that number to increase to $455 billion this year.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to UnitedHealth Group regarding the buyouts earlier this week, and was told by a spokesperson the company regularly reviews its “products, services and workforce to ensure our team has the talents and skills to meet the changing needs of the people and customers we are honored to serve and we continue to grow our workforce.” That same spokesperson said there are more than 3,000 open job positions listed on its website

UnitedHealthcare is the insurance subsidiary of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group and is the largest private health insurer in the country. Brian Thompson, the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a New York City hotel in early December. Tim Noel replaced Thompson in that role just last month.

ABC News contributed to this report.