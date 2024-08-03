UnitedHealth Group suing the state of Minnesota over new provider laws

UnitedHealth Group is suing the state of Minnesota over a new law that’s set to go into effect next year.

The lawsuit concerns the state’s ability to contract with health care organizations to provide services to people enrolled in Minnesota health care programs.

The new law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, would prevent the state from working with for-profit groups for that program.

UnitedHealth Group released the following statement:

“UnitedHealthcare is challenging legislation that limits choice for individuals, families and children in Minnesota. Minnesotans deserve the right to choose among health plans that offer the broadest access to care, the most innovative services and the highest quality benefits to meet their health care needs.”

The Minnesota Department of Human Services stated that they are reviewing the lawsuit.