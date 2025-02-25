Union probation officers put pressure on Ramsey County as strike deadline looms

Probation officers in Ramsey County have officially filed a notice of their intent to strike.

Teamsters Local 320 represents 213 probation officers in Ramsey County, and the union says 99% of members voted in favor of striking.

“Unless Ramsey County is willing to change their approach and offer a fair contract, we will be forced to actually use our last resort: a strike,” union member Jim Harkins said during a news conference on Tuesday.

The officers’ major issues include not receiving the same pay as probation officers in other metro counties, not having the same overtime pay policies as other correctional employees in the county and changes to professional development opportunities.

In a statement, a Ramsey County spokesperson said officials will continue to come to the bargaining table to negotiate a contract.

“Like other recently negotiated contracts, county leaders are committed to reaching a fair, equitable, and competitive agreement while ensuring high-quality service and fiscal responsibility,” the county said. “In preparation for a potential strike, county leaders have made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted care and well-being for staff, residents in county facilities, and the public.”

If a contract is not reached, probation officers could go on strike as soon as March 4.