Unbelted woman killed in Scott County crash

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 70-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash near Cedar Lake Township.

According to the State Patrol, at 5:10 p.m., the 70-year-old woman from Cedar Lake Township was driving a Hyundai Sonata east on 247th Street in Scott County when her vehicle was hit by a Ford Explorer that was driving south on Highway 13. The Explorer was then struck by someone who was driving a Ford Escape behind it.

The 70-year-old driver of the Hyundai, who State Patrol said was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash.

The drivers of the Explorer and the Escape sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash

The woman’s identity is expected to be released on Tuesday.