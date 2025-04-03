Unbelted man dies in Pine County semi crash

A man in his 60s is dead after a crash in Pine County on Wednesday.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford F150 truck was traveling westbound on Highway 48 in Barry Township around 11:30 a.m. when it lost control and slid into the front of a semi truck in the eastbound lanes.

The Ford truck landed off the road to the north of Highway 48, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, Gary Eugene Thompson, 67, of Hinckley, died as a result of the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, State Patrol officials said.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.