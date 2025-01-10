Unbelted driver killed Friday morning after crashing into utility box in Benton County

A driver was killed after losing control on a wet roadway near St. Cloud Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 24-year-old Jhon Linarez of Waite Park was driving north on Highway 23 around 6:06 a.m when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, crashing into a utility box and a business sign near 35th Avenue Northeast.

According to the State Patrol, Linarez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the road was wet.