Unbelted driver dead after Sunday morning crash in Champlin

An Anoka man is dead after a crash in Champlin on Sunday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound on Highway 169 around 3:50 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and hit a light pole at the intersection near West River Road.

Arriving officers found the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Adonis Raven Turner, unresponsive. He later died at the scene of the crash.

Turner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the State Patrol said.

Officials added it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.