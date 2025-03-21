Unattended candle starts house fire in St. Paul

Fire officials say an unattended candle is to blame for a house fire Friday morning in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, at 4:31 a.m., firefighters were called to the 400 block of Aurora Avenue for a small appliance fire in a house’s basement.

St. Paul Fire said one adult was evaluated at the house, but neither resident needed to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was determined to have come from an unattended candle.

The fire department says residents should never leave candles unattended to extinguish them before leaving a room or going to bed and keep them away from flammable materials like curtains, furniture, or decorations.