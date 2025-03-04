U.S. Women’s national soccer team to play friendly match at Allianz field in May

On Monday, leaders at Allianz Field announced the stadium will host the U.S. Women’s National Team for a match against China PR.

The friendly match is happening on May 31, with kick off at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the game go on sale on Friday, March 7. Fans can also sign up for a free Minnesota United digital newsletter to get presale ticket information.

In addition to attending the game in person in St. Paul, fans can also watch the match on TBS, Max and Universo & Peacock in Spanish or listen to it on Westwood One Sports radio.

This is the USWNT’s fourth time playing at Allianz Field since 2019, most recently taking to the pitch on June 4, 2024.