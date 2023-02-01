U of M’s Northrop building reopens after partial roof collapse

The University of Minnesota has reopened its Northrop building just under three weeks after a partial roof collapse.

Early on the morning of Jan. 12, the damage could be seen from outside the building, which was closed off due to the collapse. The university said the theater wasn’t affected.

The building first opened in 1929 and had most recently undergone renovations that wrapped up in 2014 and allowed the auditorium to be reopened to the public.

The university officially reopened the building on Monday while The Bistro at Northrop reopened on Tuesday. The Northrop Garage and Church Street Garage are also open after being temporarily closed following the collapse. While Lily Plaza is staying closed to vehicular traffic, it will open for events, the university says.

No updates regarding The Joffrey Ballet, which had its Jan. 20 and 21 performances postponed, have been provided yet but other currently scheduled events at Northrop are moving forward as planned.